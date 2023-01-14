BMF season 2: Is there an episode Super Bowl Weekend?

We know that we’re only two episodes into BMF season 2 at the moment, but that’s not going to stop us from looking ahead! There is a lot to be thinking about actively when it comes to the future of the show, especially when it comes to how remaining episodes are going to be scheduled.

One important thing to consider here is Super Bowl Weekend — the big game is currently set for February 12 and in theory, you really wouldn’t want to air much of anything alongside it. After all, anything you do put in that spot will most likely lose a lot of viewership; however, you can also argue that this isn’t really something that this network in particular has to worry about! New episodes of BMF arrive early on the Starz app, so there’s an easy case that everyone who wants to watch the show that weekend can choose to do early.

Nonetheless, apparently the network is not taking any chances. Starz has already released their upcoming schedule for February and within that, it was made clear that there is no installment for the weekend of February 10. This means that instead, you’ll have a one-week break right in the middle of the season. Clearly, the powers-that-be don’t even want to risk the show being forgotten about on this weekend! There will be plenty of opportunities to see these new episodes down the road, and we are accustomed to Starz shows having at least one break in the middle of the season. Nothing here can be considered all that much of a jaw-dropper.

We’ll of course further cross this hiatus-related bridge when we come to it. For now, just remember that there is a new episode coming next weekend … and episode 2 is available on the app if you were not aware in advance.

