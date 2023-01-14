Severance season 2 premiere date: More news very soon?

Are we on the cusp of getting some other news on Severance season 2 very much in the near future? Well, we have a lot to get into here!

We know that there has been at least some scoop revealed so far about the Adam Scott series — most notably when it comes to casting! Gwendoline Christie and John Noble are among the familiar faces you will be seeing coming up and who knows? There could be a chance for a few other faces to enter the fray here, as well.

Ultimately, we should go ahead and note that we probably aren’t going to hear an exact premiere date for the second season in the near future, but we could end up getting a few teases soon! How soon here? Well, let’s just say that some executives from Apple TV+ are going to be attendance on January 18 at the TCA Winter Press Tour. This is a chance for some reports to ask a number of big questions about the future of the show, and we tend to at least think that Severance will come up at some point.

We’ve reported this in the past, but typically actors and producers don’t have that much of a clear sense as to when a given show is coming back. More often than not, the streaming service holds the cards. Don’t be shocked if someone drops a hint that season 2 is coming in the second half of 2023 during the event, or that they’ve seen some of the scripts and are really excited for what the show has in store for us. There is nothing that executives love more than talking about how great their product is! Even if they don’t give everything away, we do think they will want to do everything in their power to better set the stage.

