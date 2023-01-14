The Last of Us season 1: What will the full schedule be?

For those of you who are unaware, The Last of Us season 1 is just over twenty-four hours away from premiering on HBO! It goes without saying, but this is going to be some sort of huge event. It is one of the biggest launches of any network for this upcoming year, and if the show can be only a fraction of the hit that we’ve seen with the games, there’s going to be a lot to celebrate here.

Since we can’t properly gauge any of that at the moment, let’s dive into something a little bit different here: What could the actual schedule be?

For those who have not heard as of yet, there are only going to be nine episodes in the first season of the show. That may a little bit surprising to some out there, given that ten is more of a typical order. Yet, this is not a show that is trying to draw things out longer than it has to. There’s always a chance at a season 2 down the road, and there could be an opportunity to explore a lot of different things when we get around to that point.

Will there be a hiatus at any point in the show’s run?

For the time being, it appears that the answer to this is “no.” According to IGN, there will be an installment every week leading into the finale on March 12. This is something we (mostly) suspected, but there was a chance we’d get a brief hiatus at some point due to the Super Bowl. This show ending on the 12th does also mean there’s a chance that some other shows could start off in the reasonably-near future, whether it be The White House Plumbers or Succession season 4.

Is there any one thing you are most excited for as we prepare for The Last of Us season 1 episode 1?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

