Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Early premiere date hopes

Now that we know that we are officially getting a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 over at Paramount+, it feels like the perfect time to dive into the next big question: When could it actually premiere?

At the moment, it goes without saying that we aren’t going to be seeing the series back around for at least a good while. There is, at least at the time of this writing, no clear return date for the series. It’s going to be a while before we get that given that there are still four episodes in season 1 that have to air!

The first order of business when it comes to determining the future is rather simple: Figuring out when the cast and crew are back at work! It already looks as though the series is going to be filming again later this year, and we tend to think that this will lead into the show coming back in the fall — roughly, the same sort of spot that we saw season 1.

From our vantage point, there is only one reason that we may not see this happen: The cast and crew working on other projects. We know that one of the reasons why this show is so appealing is because it allows everyone the chance to do some other things, and more than likely, they will still want to do that. The timing of the renewal at least makes it so that the writers are going to have plenty of time to prepare a lot of these stories in advance.

Hopefully, we’ll get some sort of formal announcement in late summer or early fall; let’s just cross our fingers when we come to that now!

