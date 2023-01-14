Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: A chance for news?

Is there is going to be a chance to get some more news on Power Book IV: Force season 2 in the near future? It goes without saying that we’d like it, but we also recognize that there are only so many opportunities for news right now. Think about it like this: We’re most likely waiting until at least May to see the show back on Starz. Not only that, but it could end up being March (or some point around them) before we start to get some official news.

With all of this said … there could be a chance to hear a little something more from star Joseph Sikora. That at least depends on a promotional tour that he has for an upcoming movie.

For those who are not aware, the man behind Tommy Egan is appearing in the upcoming film Fear later this month. Typically, this sort of thing leads to a number of interviews and with that, chances to possibly talk about this show and the future. There’s potential to get a couple of teases! We’re not even sure that Sikora would know an actual premiere date for season 2; remember that Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo were not aware of when the show would be back leading up to its announcement for March.

What we can say right now is that Force could end up returning once Ghost wraps up and over the course of it, we tend to think that we’re going to see Tommy try his best to piece together the next phase of both his life and also his criminal empire. It goes without saying, but there are going to be struggles associated with both. He’s lost his most-trusted ally in Liliana, and even if the Flynn family is divided, there’s no guarantee that this will help him at all.

