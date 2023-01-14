Wednesday season 2 premiere date: The factors at play

As we get ourselves prepared for the eventual Wednesday season 2 premiere at Netflix, why not examine some potential factors further? The Jenna Ortega series recently got a renewal, so you don’t have to worry about that.

At this point, it feels reasonably clear that we will be waiting until 2024 to see the show back … but when next year could we expect to see it? There are a few different things that will impact that significantly and of course, this merits a little bit more of a deep-dive.

Writing – This is obviously the first order of business. Luckily, we know that there was some work done in this department prior to the show even getting that season 2 renewal! That will ease the process slightly, but there is still a tremendous amount of work to be done.

Filming – When filming kicks off will arguably impact a return date more than anything else, given that there will be a timeline finalized around at this point. If production doesn’t get underway until fall, for example, we’re looking at a pretty long wait for the next season. If it can get started in the spring, however, we’re looking at a situation where we could see it back within the first half of next year. Filming will take several months; the first season was about a six-month production, but it remains to be seen if things could be trimmed down now that there is an architecture in place.

Post-production – Getting the look and feel of the series down pat is incredibly important, and this is also a process that is going to take several months. Because Netflix either releases seasons all at once or in halves, this all needs to be done before the streamer can even entertain a premiere.

Beyond all of this, we have to remember that even when the show is done, Netflix can still wait to premiere it whenever they want. That may be frustrating, but it is the truth about this situation.

