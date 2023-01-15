Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 2 spoilers: The chaos ahead

Following the events of today’s big premiere on Paramount+, do you want to learn more about Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 2? If you do, we certainly can’t blame you. Mike made some moves in the aftermath of the riots, and he also set the table for a ton of problems down the road. Iris could be a big x-factor in a lot of stuff coming up, especially as she tries to consider the new situation she finds herself in.

Remember that the end of the premiere, Iris approached Jeremy Renner’s character demanding the truth about Milo. What’s going on here? Mike has a lot to figure out when it comes to whether or not the character is out, and also what this could mean for the future. Or, what it could mean for both of their futures.

Through episode 2, of course we tend to think that a big part of the story is going to be about trying to restore order … if this is even still possible. There is a lot of violence still coming, not that this is going to be a shock to anyone given that the way that the premiere resolved or didn’t revolve things. There was SO much stuff about the prison still left up in the air, and that’s precisely what the producers wanted. It gives this show somewhere to go for the rest of the season!

We’ve noted this before, but it’s still worth saying that as we inch forward, we tend to think that the streaming service is going to be more reliant than ever on this show. There isn’t another Taylor Sheridan-produced series on there until 1923 comes back in February, so this could carry the load for a little while. We know that Renner hasn’t been able to do as much press due to his life-threatening injury; we’re just happy that he is on the road to recovery.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news all about Mayor of Kingstown

What do you most want to see entering Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 2 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







