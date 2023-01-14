Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Early 2024 assured?

At this point, do we just have to assume that we’re going to see Cobra Kai season 6 premiere in early 2024? It’s fair to wonder that — especially when you consider where things currently stand.

Clearly, the first order of business here is rather simple: Making it clear that there is STILL no renewal for the next chapter. It’s starting to get strange given that we have seen SO many other shows get a green light and not this one. There’s still no immediate reason to worry, but that doesn’t make the situation any less frustrating.

It is this wait for a renewal, though, that makes things all the more unlikely that we’re going to see new episodes this year. We could be stuck waiting a good while longer, and the question is simply a matter of how long.

We want to believe that early 2024 is still the most likely timeframe, and we’re not going to be in some situation where we’re stuck waiting until mid-spring or summer next year. That would be an incredibly long wait for a show that has reasonably short seasons and also episodes that aren’t anywhere close to being as long as some other shows. So long as production can kick off at some point this spring, a launch next winter feels feasible.

Beyond a renewal, what are we hoping to get soon?

It would be nice if there were a few more teases about what the story could be for season 6, mostly because of two huge things that were set up at the end of season 5. We have the potential for a big international competition, and beyond that also some danger with John Kreese now out of prison. We tend to think the finale was a total reminder of who this guy really is, let alone some of what he’s going to want long-term.

Related – Take a look at some further news when it comes to Cobra Kai — what can you expect coming up?

Do you have any big predictions as to when you’re going to see Cobra Kai season 6?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







