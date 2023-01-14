Blue Bloods season 13 episode 11 promo: Is Jamie in trouble?

As many of you many be aware, you are going to be seeing Blue Bloods season 13 episode 11 arrive on CBS in one week. Curious to learn more about it?

Well, if you saw the promo last night, then you know already what one of the big focuses is going to be: On a huge struggle that puts Jamie Reagan front and center. He’s going to be in a position where he’s at the center of a hostage situation — in particular, he may be the person responsible for resolving it. Why him? Well, according to the synopsis for this episode (titled “Lost Ones”), “Jamie tries to make amends with a man he regrets putting away as a young officer.”

What we’re able to theorize about this episode right now is pretty simple: Someone wants revenge on Jamie for what happened in the past. How far will they be willing to go in order to make that happen? Also, can Jamie fix what is a pretty complicated situation? If you like Will Estes, then you will probably appreciate at least some of what this show is bringing to the table here.

Ultimately, we’re at a point with this show where we’re going to appreciate anytime that the writers are able to think somewhat outside the box, and that seems to be what is going on here.

What else is coming up for the series?

Let’s just map some of this out for a moment. There are some plans for another new episode to air the first week of February; however, nothing is currently planned for January 27. We can’t be that shocked by that. In general, it’s just nice that we have so much coming up this season still in general.

