Is Tulsa King new this week on Paramount+? The season 2 future

Is Tulsa King new this week over on Paramount+? After what you just saw on the show, we tend to think the enthusiasm is there. How can it not be? We just saw Dwight arrested, after all, and the reverberations of that will likely be felt for a rather long time.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come in with a bit of bad news: There is no new episode of the Sylvester Stallone series on the air this weekend. Not only that, there’s not going to be one in the near future. Tulsa King only ran for nine episodes in season 1, and the idea here was to clearly end the show in a way that got people excited about the future. We know that there is a season 2 coming, so that’s not something you have to worry about. However, at the same time you do have to worry about when it’s going to premiere.

For the time being, it does feel like we’re going to be waiting at least a little while, given that the cast and crew have yet to share any indication on a filming start date. That has to be sorted out and even once that is done, these stories will need to be edited and pieced together. As much as we’d love to see the show back by the end of the year, that is not guaranteed. At the moment, there’s still a good chance we’ll be waiting until early 2024 to see what lies ahead — which, of course, would be tough given the cliffhanger we were left on.

Ultimately, let’s just rejoice for now the fact that we know a season 2 exists, and that the folks over at Paramount+ were not interested in tormenting us for some extremely long period of time.

Related – Take a look at some other news now on Tulsa King, including more thoughts on the future

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Are you sad there is nothing more on Paramount+ tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







