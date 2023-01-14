Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: New teases!

It probably goes without saying, but the enthusiasm for Only Murders in the Building season 3 is very much there already! How can it not be? The show had a pretty incredible season 2 finale and of course, we’re curious how the show will handle the murder of Broadway star Ben.

In terms of production, here’s what we can tell you: The show is currently working on new episodes in New York! We’re going to see a lot done over the next few months, and that is hopefully going to set up a return at some point this summer. For now, Hulu won’t comment on specifics — there’s no reason to when you’re so far away. Also, we tend to think they don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up too high if the show won’t be back for a while.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

So while you wait for a little more news on the long-term future of the show, here is what we can go ahead and say: Executives are very much psyched for what is coming up! In a new interview with Variety, here is some of what Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, had to say about the future and also the Broadway theme that could be present coming up:

I’ve read the scripts for many of them. “Only Murders in the Building” is incredibly popular because the characters are relatable and it’s funny and it’s emotional and it surprises you — in terms of the stories they talk about, the people and the tone. So Broadway is a great setting, and they really mine it for tons of humor that’s very relatable and accessible, because Broadway is place where you get incredibly good comic characters, and that’s what John Hoffman and Dan Fogelman do so well. So I’m very excited about Season 3.

Now, let’s hope that this season creates a mystery as compelling and crazy as what we saw the first two times. You need a good humdinger, but also some great stories that are present every single step of the way.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Only Murders in the Building!

Is there anything you want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — we’ll have some more updates coming soon enough. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







