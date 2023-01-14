Snowpiercer season 4 will not air on TNT; what’s next?

In some ways, you can argue that the following Snowpiercer season 4 news was inevitable … but it is still very much sad to report.

According to a new report from Deadline, TNT has opted against airing the upcoming final season, which has been suspected for some time. Ever since the Warner Bros. Discovery deal was first finalized, we’ve seen the company go on a complete cost-cutting spree that has led to a lot of other shows being sidelined. This, of course, includes Snowpiercer. Here is what a spokesperson for the network had to say:

“We can confirm that TNT will not air Season 4 of Snowpiercer … This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”

Meanwhile, studio Tomorrow Studios issued a joint statement of their own involving CEO/partner Marty Adelstein and president/partner Becky Clements:

“We love Snowpiercer and believe Season 4 completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare … We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise. We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season.”

Any good news?

The aforementioned site also notes that the studio is hoping to extent the show’s universe with a potential prequel and/or sequel series, but we’re in wait-and-see mode on that stuff. The first challenge is finding a new home and that can be difficult in an era where a lot of people are trying to cut down on their total content.

