Echo 3 season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s big season 1 finale at Apple TV+, what can we hope for when it comes to an Echo 3 season 2? We know there’s a lot to look forward to here.

First and foremost, let’s start with the facts as we currently know them. There is no official renewal at present for the action thriller and while there’s certainly a chance for something more, the ball is currently in the streaming service’s court. There is a lot that needs to be figured out here from top to bottom, including the total viewership for the whole season and discussions about what a season 2 could look like. Apple TV+ does tend to be supportive of many of their properties but just like with every other network or streaming service out there, nothing is guaranteed! There are a few different things to ponder over at this particular moment in time.

Hopefully, we will have a firm decision one way or another here over the next couple of months, largely because of the fact that this is a series with a lot of potential. Also, the earlier that we find out about the future here, the more likely it is that we can see more installments in the relatively near future. The reality here remains that we probably wouldn’t get more until 2024 regardless, but this could make the difference as to when in the year something more could turn up.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best! We’re certainly still thinking that there could be some good news, but a little bit of patience will be required. The same goes for constant support on social media; after all, Apple TV+ is going to want to see that there is a particular demand, and that some more viewers could find the show over time due to word-of-mouth.

Do you want to see an Echo 3 season 2 renewal happen over at Apple TV+?

If so, when you do want to see it back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







