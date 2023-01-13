Your Honor season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Michael’s next move

Following today’s big, emotional premiere on Showtime, why not learn a little more about Your Honor season 2 episode 2? As you would imagine, there is a good bit to dive into here!

First and foremost, we should note that the path ahead for Michael is going to be very different from what we saw in the premiere. The character is now out of prison, but in doing so, he has a really difficult, dangerous mission. You can view this as a chance for atonement, but we’re not sure whether such a thing will fully be possible. (Just from the premiere alone, we can see why Bryan Cranston wanted to do another chapter — there is so much still to be mined when it comes to this character.)

Want to get a few more details now all about the future? Then go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Michael Desiato discovers a jaw-dropping secret. Olivia Delmont seizes an opportunity to push Michael to make a dangerous decision. Meanwhile, a desperate business deal hatched by Little Mo and the Desire Crew threatens Eugene and his low-key life on the run. Elizabeth shelters Michael while Big Mo’s big plans place her directly in the crosshairs of Gina.

This episode is going to be one full of surprises, but also a rest of sorts and a chance to fully understand where Michael is in his life and how he’s perceived. This is going to be a character-based story, and we say that knowing full well that there’s a whole mob and a lot of other things going on right now.

Of course, we care about all of the characters on the show … but we’re always going to want the focus here to be on Michael. How can we not given the caliber of the actor playing him?

