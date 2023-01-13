Yellowjackets season 2 teaser: They’re not alone…

For everyone out there looking to get some brand-new footage from Yellowjackets season 2 today, let’s just say the folks at Showtime delivered.

The network, following a little promotion (and a live-stream where they accepted any and all sacrifices), unveiled a small bit of footage for the upcoming season that first and foremost, reminded us of how miserable things are going to be for the main characters in the past. They are surviving through the winter, in the wake of the death of Jackie, and also realizing more and more that they are not alone out there. There is SO much we have to learn about these characters within this timeline, including how much more the cult-like behavior evolves. It feels pretty clear to us that Lottie is at the center of it, but is that going to prove to be the case.

As for what’s going on in the present, you get glimpses of several main characters in the present but nothing too definite. There is also a tiny clip in here of Elijah Wood, who will be working a lot with Christina Ricci this go-around. Do the two have some sort of kinship? That’s possible, and at the very least this is a dynamic that we’re interested in seeing explored further.

Remember this: The video (watch here) that we’re getting today is not meant to be the full season 2 trailer. That’s something that will probably come next month. We imagine that this in particular is going to be something that Showtime uses to the utmost prior to this weekend’s Your Honor season 2 premiere. The more attention that they can give this show at the end of the day, the better off they could be come late March. We tend to think they are banking on this being their next long-term hit.

What are you most excited to see on Yellowjackets season 2 based on the teaser?

