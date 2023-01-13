House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Impact of big wins

Does the recent Golden Globes victory change anything when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date? We imagine there’s a case to be made that somehow, this could lead to added pressure for HBO to get the new episodes out there and soon.

If the fantasy epic actually aired on another network, we seriously think that they would take this into consideration to capitalize on the success. These trophies aren’t just a symbol; they are a bonus source of publicity and they get people curious. Putting together a season 2 quickly could be a way to capitalize on momentum and keep pushing things forward!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Now that we have said this, here is where we come out and say that HBO is not your typical network. They won’t be feeling anywhere near the same pressure to get season 2 out there fast, mostly because there are so many other shows they have that could generate buzz. The Last of Us may or may not win trophies, but it will post huge ratings. True Detective season 4 looks promising based on what we’ve seen so far. We also think that we will see Euphoria, another Golden Globe winning show, on the air sooner rather than later.

When can you expect season 2?

If we were to render some sort of educated guess here, the easiest one to make is going to be the show kicking off at some point in the spring of 2024. It will be eligible for the Emmys that same year and the Globes come 2025. Meanwhile, season 1 will have a chance at some Emmy nods this summer, and maybe that helps its care for a season 3 — if one isn’t ordered by that point, anyway.

Related – Be sure to score some other information now surrounding House of the Dragon and what the future could hold

What do you most want to see at this point when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2?

Are you hoping for something further in the near future? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







