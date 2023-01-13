The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: A missed opportunity

Given that we’re several weeks away now from the end of season 5, this absolutely feels like the time where the demand is growing for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. There is, after all, so much we still want to learn!

Unfortunately, we know now that there is one venue that won’t be used as a source for information: The Screen Actors Guild Awards. The series was utterly snubbed earlier this week, and that means there will be no presence on the red carpet and no chance to learn about filming, a start date, or anything else. The best we are able to reason together on this end is that we probably won’t be seeing new episodes until at least 2024; we’d love to be wrong, but it’s hard to say much on that without any evidence.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

So why isn’t The Handmaid’s Tale getting the love that it did in the past? We felt like season 5 did a pretty outstanding job of continuing the story and adding depth to some of these characters. However, it also fell victim to some natural things that happen to a show at this point in its run. Take, for example, an enormous amount of competition, and also voters moving on to things that are newer or fresher.

We didn’t expect a premiere date announcement by any means at the SAG Awards, but it would’ve been nice to at least get a few hints! The truth is that because of this, there’s no real venue in the immediate future that could offer up a lot of information on the future. Hulu will be at the TCA Winter Press Tour this weekend, but they’ll most likely focus on some of their newer shows at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see at the moment when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead, so have confidence in that. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







