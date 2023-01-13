Fire Country season 1 episode 11 spoilers: A dangerous grudge

Want to get some more news when it comes to Fire Country season 1 episode 11 on CBS next week? For starters, this is a tale of revenge. Not only that, but it’s a story that could put the character of Sharon in a certain degree of jeopardy.

What’s going on? Go ahead and check out the synopsis below, as it offers up a handful of fairly chilling hints all about the future:

“Mama Bear” – A former inmate firefighter harboring a grudge against Sharon returns to carry out his revenge, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is Sharon going to be okay? A person with a grudge is a dangerous thing, especially when it is someone who already has a criminal background. We’re of course curious to get a little more backstory on this character, but hasn’t she also gone through enough this season already? We tend to think so on some level.

One more thing to remember…

On the other side of this episode, you are going to see the big AFC Championship Game special on January 29. This is a chance for the show to generate a LOT of attention, and hopefully the biggest ratings that it’s managed to get all season. We already know that the show has a season 2 renewal, which gives it more job security than almost any other freshman drama out there. Yet, we want to see the show keep reaching for the metaphorical stars and try to bring even more viewers in. After all, this is the best way to make 100% sure that you’ll get a season 3 later on.

Related – Be sure to get some additional news now regarding Fire Country, including what else you can expect to see moving forward

What do you most want to see as we prepare for Fire Country season 1 episode 11 over on CBS?

Share some of your thoughts and theories now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some further updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







