Where is 1923 season 1 episode 5? Return date at Paramount+

Where is 1923 season 1 episode 5 over at Paramount+? There is a very good chance that you’re looking for more info and if so, we are very much happy to help!

The first order of business here, unfortunately, is sharing some news that not a lot of people are going to be super-excited to here: There isn’t anything on the air this weekend. The streaming service is going to have the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series back on the air come February 5, which means that the next couple of weeks, in fact, are going to be barren.

So what is the reason for the break right now? Well, let’s just say that it has a good bit to do with the show needing the proper time in post-production in order to perfect some of the stories ahead. 1923 did not get done filming until fairly recently, and of course we think that is playing a role in how much longer we’re stuck waiting for what lies ahead.

What we know is coming?

For Jacob and Cara Dutton, a lot of it is going to be tied with the two characters trying to protect the ranch at all costs — and fend off some huge threats that are coming at the same exact time. Meanwhile, for Spencer he’s going to be working, alongside Alexandra, to simply find his way back to America! They have a journey to go on and given that there are only four episodes left this season, it remains to be seen how quickly they’re going to be able to make it there. (We know that there’s a season 2 already confirmed at Paramount+, so you don’t at least have to be worried about that.)

