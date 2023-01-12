Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Memorial Day start?

There are going to be a lot of various thoughts and ideas out there as to when Power Book IV: Force season 2 should premiere on Starz. For the sake of this article, though, let’s bring one specific idea to the table: Why not have the show back on the air come Memorial Day Weekend?

The most compelling argument when it comes to making this happen comes down to timing — couldn’t this be the best possible spot to bring the show back? We tend to think so for a few simple reasons. For starters, Power Book II: Ghost season 3 will be premiering starting on Friday, March 17 and if it airs a single episode every week, it will be done by May 19. That would set the stage perfectly for Force to come back on May 26.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

We also can’t just ignore here that there is another compelling reason to bring Force back at around this time, and it has to do with Memorial Day in general being a pretty quiet time for TV shows to premiere. If you want to ensure that your show gets off to a great start almost right away, there is really no better time than this to make it happen!

The caveats

For starters, there is no guarantee that the Joseph Sikora series is going to be back in May or June, even if episodes have already been filmed. For the most part, we are basing this almost entirely on what we have seen in the past.

Beyond just this, there’s also another key question here when it comes to the schedule for Ghost. There’s no guarantee that all ten episodes will air straight through; there have been breaks in the middle of the season before and at this point, we gotta be prepared for that and a whole lot more.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news right now when it comes to Power Book IV: Force

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay put for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







