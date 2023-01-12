Yellowjackets season 2 trailer: Is something about to drop?

We already know that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2, and there’s a chance you could be getting some awesome stuff sooner rather than later.

What’s the latest evidence of that very thing? Well, you don’t have to look any further than a new tease from the Showtime drama’s Instagram. In this, you can see a cryptic image of a woman (is it Lottie?) in front of a number of candles while a countdown. It looks like at around 7:30 a.m. Pacific time tomorrow, you’re going to get something big — whether that be a full trailer, a teaser, or something else with some actual footage for what lies ahead.

What makes this particular season so exciting is that there are really two different mysteries playing out here at the same exact time. We still don’t have a lot of answers about what happened in the past, so we’re going to get that combined with all of the huge question marks when it comes to the present. These two things will be playing out concurrently, and we have to anticipate some unexpected surprises and reveals.

The chance to see Adult Lottie (played by Simone Kessell) is going to be one of the most exciting things about the new season, largely because there are so many mysteries still lingering out there about who she is in the aftermath of her time in the wilderness. Could she be the Big Bad of the series? Or, is the show purposefully misdirecting us here? We don’t think we should view anything as cut and dry at this point, even if it feels that way here and there.

