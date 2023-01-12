The Blacklist season 10 shifts back to later Sunday timeslot

The good news when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 is rather simple: It will be staying put on Sundays, and is also set to premiere on February 26.

As for the bad news, let’s just say it goes a little like this: You won’t be seeing the show anywhere near as early on in the night. NBC has confirmed that the James Spader drama is officially going back two hours to 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will follow Magnum PI for the remainder of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for news on THE BLACKLIST season 10 every Friday!

So what is this going to mean when it comes to the long-term future of the show? That remains to be seen. This is historically a really tough timeslot for NBC after football, and we have seen a number of other shows get canceled here over the course of time. Fewer viewers are typically around this late at night, and that could also be an issue.

If there is any silver lining at all here, it’s the notion that season 10 could have a reasonably solid lead-in courtesy of Magnum PI, which has received a good bit of promotion so far upon arriving at its new network home. We’ll be happy if The Blacklist gets even half of that promotion at the end of the day, but a lot of that will come down to how much NBC is really prioritizing it at this point. We don’t think it requires big ratings to stick around, mostly because of the huge moneymaking potential it has in next-day viewing and streaming over on Netflix. If there was ever a show where the majority of viewers did not check it out live, this is it.

Related – Be sure to secure some other news when it comes to The Blacklist, including a few more details on the future

What do you think about The Blacklist season 10 moving to Sundays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other news that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







