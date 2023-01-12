Gossip Girl season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare for Gossip Girl season 2 episode 9, there is quite a bit to look forward to — but also be nervous about.

Let’s just start with where this episode stacks up within the larger course of the story: This is the penultimate episode of the season! After all of the craziness and drama these past couple of months, we’re still building towards something big. (It’s a little bit of a bummer that there are only ten episodes this season, right?)

It feels like at this point, everything with these characters could go teetering off a cliff — especially Gossip Girl herself a.k.a. Kate, who hasn’t been stable for a second ever since Georgina showed up a little bit earlier this season. Also, Obie continues to make a number of highly questionable decisions and isn’t helping anything. We know that Julien, Zoya, and a number of the other characters are young and therefore prone to mistakes, but there’s a difference between some minor issues and the sort of mistakes that cause the entire world around you to crumble. That’s what you have to watch out for at this point.

Knowing the way in which this particular version of the show operates, don’t be shocked if this episode ends in some sort of way where there’s a big cliffhanger at the end of it. Also, don’t be shocked if there’s an even bigger cliffhanger at the end of the finale! There is no renewal for season 3 as of yet, but we’ll remain hopeful … even if we’re seeing time and time again HBO Max cancel shows far too early in their runs. Since they did give a green light to another season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we don’t think that they’re completely shying away from young-adult programming.

