Walker season 3 episode 9 spoilers: A hostage crisis

Following tonight’s big return on The CW, it of course makes sense to want more news on Walker season 3 episode 9. How in the world can we not? We’re talking here about an episode in “Buffering” that is trying to capture the momentum of everything we saw tonight. Fingers crossed that it not only pulls that off, but puts us on a road to some fascinating stuff further down the road.

If nothing else, we know that Cordell is going to deal with both a hostage situation and also his past over the course of the same hour. For more, check out the full Walker season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

SLOW ROAD TO REDEMPTION – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) intervene in a hostage situation at a server farm, but something Trey (Jeff Pierre) finds indicates something more sinister is at play. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) tries to smooth things over with his grandparents, Liam (Keegan Allen) attempts to step up his responsibility within the family business, and a luncheon awkwardly reunites Cordell with someone from the past. Also starring Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi, and Violet Brinson. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Maya Vyas (#309). Original airdate 1/19/2023.

The further that things go within this story, odds are the crazier they will become. We do tend to think that The CW is going to want to hit the ground running and give you a good bit of action pretty early on here.

One other thing to wonder

What is the future going to hold when it comes to a season 3? At the moment we’ve yet to hear any confirmation about the future, but we’re still crossing our fingers and hoping for the best when it comes to that. Given that All American was recently ordered for another batch of episodes, we can’t rule out the possibility here, as well.

