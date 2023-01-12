Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Facing the music?

It’s pretty clear that a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date has been one of the more elusive subjects in the entertainment world for quite some time. A lot of us want it and yet, there’s no clear sense as to when Apple TV+ will provide it.

At the first least, though, we recognize that there’s a time coming up when the streaming service will be peppered with a lot of questions about the Jason Sudeikis’ series future — so whether or not they will be able to avoid premiere-date questions then remains to be seen.

For those who aren’t aware, on January 18 the aforementioned streaming service is going to have their panel at the TCA Winter Press Tour. This is a subject we wrote about recently as a venue for a possible announcement, but there is one angle to this story that we did not consider at that time: The power of the press in attendance.

Obviously, if the folks at Apple TV+ don’t want to share a premiere date at TCA, they won’t. (We still think that late March or April is most likely.) Yet, they could still be pressed by reports to give some sort of approximate date — you know, something to generate a little bit of excitement. Or, at the very least an indication of whether or not season 3 could be the end.

No matter what happens at TCA, the streamer has to realize that at this point, most of the questions are going to be about Ted Lasso. Not only are we talking here about their most-popular show (we’re not even sure The Morning Show is on its same level), but it’s also one that has been off the air for a long time. There have been reports about production delays, and it’s possible there could be some questions about that as well.

