The Blacklist season 10: Another new filming update

We’re starting to get to the middle of January and yet, news on The Blacklist season 10 remains pretty darn scarce. There is still no key art or promo out there for the next batch of episodes, even though we’re well-aware that the James Spader drama is returning on February 26.

So while we’re stuck waiting for some additional news, let’s just say that we’ll get whatever update from production that we can.

In a new post on his Instagram Stories yesterday, Jonathan Holtzman (who plays Reddington’s bodyguard Chuck) confirmed that he was working on the show yesterday — and that he had a 4:00 a.m. wake-up call. Brutal, but also a reminder that shooting days are long days and that’s why most network TV shows need to have a summer break wedged in here at some point.

We certainly think that within this new season, Reddington is going to need as much help as humanly possible and for a multitude of reasons — with the biggest one being that he’s being hunted by Wujing and potentially other Blacklisters from the past. It doesn’t appear as though Weecha will be back for at least the first part of season 10, so he will have to get some element of protection elsewhere — either from a guy like Chuck or Dembe, if he can be convinced to rejoin his criminal empire after what happened with him last season and the FBI.

Beyond of course our desire for a promo / some other footage for what lies ahead, of course we have some questions about the long-term future. At some point, we tend to think we’ll learn if season 10 is the end or not.

