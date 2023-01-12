Is Jensen Ackles leaving Big Sky, Beau Arlen after season 3 finale?

Is Jensen Ackles leaving Big Sky following the events of the upcoming season 3 finale? It is clear, at least for now, that you should be worried. The question is just how much.

If you watched the promo tonight for next week’s all-important conclusion, then we understand fully if you are in a total state of panic. You can’t just ignore what we saw in there! Is Beau about to sacrifice himself for the sake of saving his daughter? Obviously for Jensen fans, nobody wants to see the character killed off. If he exits via some other means, you do still have the opportunity that he comes back down the road. If he dies … well, we don’t have to spell that out.

The biggest concern that we should all collectively have right now is pretty darn simple: Ackles reportedly signed a one-year deal for Big Sky. That could’ve changed over the past few months, but we’re going based on what we know right now and that’s a pretty limited amount of information. He could just be taking this year to year and honestly, at the moment it’s not even clear if we are going to get another season of the show at all. ABC has yet to officially renew it, and we tend to think that next week’s ratings could play at least a small role in that.

Regardless of if the finale is the end of the road for Jensen or not, let’s just go ahead and make the following clear: He’s been a really fun addition to the show! Ackles has brought another element to the show and given us another person to root for. In between this and of course the latest season of The Boys, this has been a fantastic past year worth of content.

