So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 12 return date at CBS

After the big episode tonight, are you curious to learn a little bit more about So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 12 over at CBS? At this point, we don’t think it would be any surprise to say we want more of this show. Hasn’t it been one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2022-23 season? We tend to think so, but that’s what makes the occasional hiatus all the more painful.

Of course, here is where we share the unfortunate news that another hiatus is coming. We’re going to be waiting a good while to see the next installment. How long? Think, at the very least, early February. The show is going to be on a break the next couple of weeks, mostly so that the network can save up some stories for the all-important February sweeps period. This is when networks tend to generate the most revenue and of course with that, we imagine that there will be at least two or three installments that air before the month wraps up.

We hope, of course, that So Help Me Todd delivers some of its best ratings yet during that period. After all, isn’t that the sort of thing that will better set the stage for a season 2? Nothing is confirmed on that subject and it may not be for at least a little while longer, but we’re doing our best to remain hopeful. The viewership is solid, and this is a show that managed to do this based on a totally-new concept. There aren’t also a lot of hour-long procedurals that have as much humor in them as this one does.

Hopefully, by the middle of spring we’ll have more news on a season 2 — prior to that, we really just hope that the show continues to entertain like it has.

