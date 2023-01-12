Ghosts season 2 episode 13 return date hopes over at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, are you interested in getting the Ghosts season 2 episode 13 return date? For now, there’s a lot to consider here!

So where do we start? We suppose, at least for now, it’s better to rip off the bandage and get the bad news out of the way: You won’t be seeing the supernatural comedy on the air next week. The same goes for the week after. The plan, at least for now, could be to bring the show back on Thursday, February 2. This is not confirmed at the time of this writing, but this would mark the start of February sweeps! This is a huge period for broadcast networks to generate and showcase ad revenue, and that ends to mean getting big shows like this one on the air.

Because we are still so far away from Ghosts returning, there is no official insight as to what lies ahead — at least for now. If you’ve watched for the past year and a half, though, you probably have a good sense of what lies ahead … especially when it comes to a mixture of humor and heart. There are 100% going to be some fun moments ahead, but also a few emotional ones at the same exact time.

Beyond the upcoming episode, of course we are also celebrating the fact that earlier today, there was a season 3 renewal confirmed! This is the sort of thing that, fundamentally, makes a good bit of sense. The ratings for season 2 are outstanding, and we’re just talking about the live numbers here! We have a feeling that there’s plenty of other good stuff to think about here when it comes to DVR measurements and streaming.

Related – Go ahead and get some further news when it comes to Ghosts right away, including more on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ghosts season 2 episode 13 over at CBS?

Is there any one thing you most want to see right now? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







