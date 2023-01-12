Severance season 2 premiere date: Impact of nominations

There’s no denying at this point that multiple awards shows have been pretty good to Severance at Apple TV+ as of late. While it wasn’t the big winner at the Golden Globes, for example, it still got a lot of nominations! Meanwhile, just yesterday it was the recipient of some love from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Now that we’re left to wait and see what happens with some of those latter nods, let’s consider the following: Will any of this impact when the show comes back?

On some level, you couldn’t blame Apple TV+ if they took awards shows into consideration, whether it be for the Adam Scott series or anything else. We should go ahead and note that this really isn’t about whether or not these shows get a trophy or not; instead, it’s about that publicity it garners. We tend to think that the Emmys, the Globes, and now the SAG Awards are giving Severance that extra boost and allowing people to discover it. We also tend to think that word of mouth is helping in its own way. In conjunction, these things can make it so much more popular! If you are the aforementioned streaming service, you could try to set up these return dates in a way where more attention was paid to what you think are optimal campaign windows.

In the end, though, we don’t think that’s going to happen here. Why? Apple TV+ doesn’t want to rush to meet any awards-show schedule, and they don’t need to be desperately seeking nominations for what is already a good show. For example, Severance is almost certainly not going to get any nominations for the Emmys next summer. Why? Season 2 won’t be done filming until May, so it definitely won’t premiere before the June 1 cut-off.

Instead, we tend to think that new episodes will come in the late summer or early fall. That could be useful for the 2024 Golden Globes, but playing to those voters isn’t exactly the goal. Instead, it’s more about when these episodes are 100% ready to go.

