Chicago Fire season 11 episode 12: Could Severide or Kidd quit?

As you prepare for Chicago Fire season 11 episode 12 over on NBC next week, of course there is a TON to think about! Also, there are reasons to be worried across multiple fronts.

For the sake of this article, let’s put things in particular into focus when it comes to Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. Is one of them about to quit their job?

Well, we certainly don’t think that either of them want to leave Firehouse 51; however, they are running into some problems. As the promo for this upcoming episode revealed, being married does cause them to second-guess some things that they may not if they are working in the same firehouse. This is not a job where feelings can often get in the way and in this case, they do. You can’t just turn that part of your brain off.

With this being said, we also at the same time think that there are some benefits when it comes to having the characters work together, and we don’t exactly think those can be ignored. We’re talking here, for starters, about their communication; they have a shorthand and understanding of one another that other firefighters can only dream of. Also, you can’t just replace the immense amount of experience that these two characters have on the job.

In other news…

We’re of course super-worried about Herrmann’s wife Cindy after her lung cancer. This is a diagnosis that rocks this family, but we of course know the whole firehouse will rally around them. This is a show where characters have certainly died before, but this is a different sort of illness. With that, there’s also a different sort of struggle ahead. This probably won’t be some storyline that is wrapped up in a short period of time.

