Is Doom Patrol new this week on HBO Max, season 4 episode 7?

Is Doom Patrol new this week on HBO Max? With everything we’ve seen this season so far, it makes a ton of sense to want something more!

Of course, the question is whether or not we’re going to get it, and this is where some of the bad news starts to come into play here. There is, unfortunately, no new episode set to arrive on the streaming service now, and there may not be another one for some time. While we know that there are six more action-packed and/or zany episodes coming up, so we just have to wait and see what is decided on behind the scenes. The delay could give the post-production team more time to prepare them and beyond just that, it also serves as a chance to space things out and make parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

At this point, we think it’s pretty clear that money is a priority for the company — just take a look at all of the content that they’ve cut already!

Beyond just wondering about a return date for this show, it goes without saying that we’re somewhat nervous all about the long-term future here. It’s pretty hard not to be, all things considered! Just think about the situation we are facing as DC Comics is consolidating down a lot of their properties. We’re hoping that Doom Patrol will end up getting the same treatment as the animated Harley Quinn and get a chance to continue, but we recognize fully that nothing is altogether guaranteed. HBO Max as a service has a lot of factors to consider that we can’t even think of on the outside; all we know is that this is a thoroughly entertaining and creative show, and it would be incredibly sad to see it vanish from the lineup.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates when it comes to Doom Patrol right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 over at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for some further updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







