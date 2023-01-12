Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Narrowing it down?

So far, the Paramount Network has been pretty darn general when it comes to the Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date. After all, the only thing that they’ve said is that it is coming back this summer.

With this being said, are we going to be seeing the folks behind the scenes share something more in the near future? Make no mistake that we want it but, at this point, it’s mostly a matter of whether or not we get to see it happen.

We don’t exactly think that there’s going to be some more news on a return date over the next month or so. If the network already knew it, they would have announced it on January 1! We also don’t think we’re going to see them narrow it down to a specific month.

Rest assured, though, that there will be some more specifics on the future at some point, most likely in the late winter or early spring. What we tend to think they are trying to do right now is allow the cast and crew to get back to production and see how quickly things move. The last thing the folks at Paramount want to do is give people anything close to a return date, only to have to change it later on down the road. Filming could always get delayed (fingers crossed it won’t), or there are some other circumstances that could change.

We just know that the second part of the season is going to be all sorts of intense. How can it not be when you’ve got Jamie considering the death of Beth or John, or those two considering the same with him? This is as crazy a premise as you’re going to see.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 over at the Paramount Network?

