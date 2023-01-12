Is Steven Weber leaving Chicago Med? Is Dean getting fired?

Is Steven Weber leaving Chicago Med following the next new episode? It’s possible you could be at least a little bit worried for Dr. Dean Archer. Just consider what is coming up for the character!

One of the things that is important to point out entering season 8 episode 12 is that, once again, you’re going to see Jack Dayton rear his head. This is a super-successful dude who as the owner of the hospital, is going to be desperate to show just how much that he can do. He’s going to do it even when it doesn’t suit him to do it. Also, he’s going to make some big moves when things don’t go his way.

Could that include actually firing Dr. Archer? Judging from the promo that we saw tonight, it does seem like there is a reasonable chance at that. He’s telling the character that he’s toast, but there is always a chance that he changes his mind … right? Well, the one thing we can say with confidence, at least for now, is that there’s no confirmation that Weber will be gone. Also, it would be a little bit strange if it were to happen at this point, just weeks after the show wrote off Brian Tee’s character of Ethan Choi. Sure, the One Chicago franchise and Chicago Med in general is known for this sort of stuff, but that does not make things any easier.

One of the most important things to remember throughout all of this is that even if Archer is fired, he could always come back … even if it’s not in this episode. Dayton seems like the sort of guy who could spout off, make some rash decisions, and then scramble to try and fix it later. At the very least, we would not be surprised at all.

As you prepare for Chicago Med season 8 episode 12 on NBC next week, how worried should you be for Dr. Archer?

