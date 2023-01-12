Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 12 return date: ‘Blood Out’

Want to get a little bit more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 12, including when the show could come back?

We know that it’s only been so long since the series was off on a hiatus and yet, another one is quickly approaching. There is no installment set for January 19 and with that, you’ll be waiting until the 26th to see an installment titled “Blood Out.” There is going to be a lot of drama here, mostly because of what Benson and Carisi are going to be facing off against. One of the most difficult court cases of the season lies ahead, and that’s without even mentioning what’s going on with Fin as he tries to help a victim.

Below, you can check out the full season 24 episode 12 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

01/26/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : As Benson and Carisi put a vengeful crime boss on trial, Fin tries to help a woman who was drugged and left for dead. Velasco takes drastic action to get information from a witness. TV-14

So, while we are in the midst of this extended wait…

Can we get some more news on the long-term future of this franchise? Make no mistake that this is something that we very much want! Remember that we don’t have a season 25 renewal as of yet and as hopeful as we may be, we know networks are seriously in cost-cutting mode at this point. We’d feel silly if we were to sit here and say that anything was 100% guaranteed, even for a show as iconic and influential as this one.

