Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 1/12?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC, and will it be joined by its spin-offs in SVU and Organized Crime? We know that they all came back from hiatus last week, but there’s never a guarantee that we’re about to get something more. After all, there are times when episodes air on an island!

Ultimately, here is the good news that we can share for now: You will be seeing something more for all three shows in a matter of hours. While there is a hiatus coming for the franchise on January 19, we aren’t there yet and there’s some other stuff to look forward to first.

With this in mind, why not set the table for what lies ahead? Go ahead and check out synopses for all three shows below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 11, “Second Chance” – 01/12/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When an ex-con is found beaten to death, Cosgrove and Shaw arrest an unlikely culprit. Maroun must put her personal feelings for the suspect aside and take the lead in court when she and Price can’t agree on the best trial strategy. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 11, “Soldier Up” – 01/12/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : While Benson tries to help the gang member who attacked her, Duarte reveals a shocking piece of evidence in the case. Fin is tasked with hiring new detectives for the Bronx SVU. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 11, “The Infiltration Game” – 01/12/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Jamie makes a risky decision that could cost him more than the case. Stabler bristles at the arrival of two Miami detectives offering to help with the investigation. The Task Force learns the limits of the new deputy inspector’s influence. TV-14

In general, there’s a ton to look forward to, but also reasons to be afraid. That’s especially the case with Stabler since an undercover mission could be in the cards. We know the sort of danger that goes into these!

What are you the most excited to see as we prepare for Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime later tonight?

