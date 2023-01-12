Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Any more specifics coming?

Is there a chance that we’ll get some specifics on a Squid Game season 2 as we inch ever closer to the big premiere? It may go without saying, but we absolutely want something to cling onto over the next year or so.

If you have been following this show’s road to an eventual premiere, then you are aware of a couple of different things already. Take, for example, that the earliest you can expect it is a handful of months into 2024. There are a lot of ideas fully conjured-up at this point, but we’ve yet to hear a single bit of casting news or filming information.

More than likely, these things are going to be coming throughout the year, and we would be shocked if there wasn’t at least something shared about a premiere date or a premiere month. While Netflix doesn’t always approximate dates in advance with all of their shows, they do it here and there with the big-ticket ones. Take, for example, The Witcher season 3, which has already been confirmed for a “summer” launch. Why wouldn’t they at least consider something similar here? It’s just one of those things that makes the most sense.

Ultimately, we tend to think that the best time to get some more information is going to be at least a few months after filming — a time when the streaming service can start to get comfortable with what they are seeing behind the scenes. We know that they aren’t going to rush into it, since the last thing that they want to do is give people hope of an approximate return date and then change it. Just know that it’s very unlikely that the streamer is quite on the Squid Game front all year — there are just too many things to be potentially shared!

When do you think we will get some more specifics on a Squid Game season 2 courtesy of Netflix?

