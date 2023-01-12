Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Why no specifics at Netflix?

What in the world is going on when it comes to a Cobra Kai season 6 over at Netflix? It’s possible that this is one of the biggest mysteries to date at the streaming service. The renewal is all but guaranteed and yet, nothing has been announced for the past four months! We don’t expect an exactly premiere date over the next several months, but could the streaming service offer up an approximate window? We don’t think that’s too much to ask at the moment.

We suppose the most important thing we can do, at least for now, is try to explain what the thinking is for Netflix right now. Clearly, they’re in no hurry to announce a renewal, but they also don’t have to be. They recognize that the viewers of this show are not going anywhere. That news will come and we’ll rejoice it whenever it is.

Because the streaming service can’t really get into specifics on a premiere date until a renewal / cancellation happens, this is why we’re in the awkward spot that we are right now. We want of course more details, but they could still be months out depending on how long a renewal takes.

Once that renewal does happen, do we think that we’ll get some sort of approximate return date after that? Most likely so, in due time. Remember that Netflix did do something like this for one of their shows in The Witcher, which they’ve indicated already is coming at some point in the summer. There’s no reason to think that they would not do something in that vein here.

For now, we just need to continue being patient … even if it’s going to be hard sometimes. (It’s always the toughest around New Year’s Day, since we’ve had past seasons come out around this point.)

