Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Why no specifics?

In our quest for a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date at Starz, absolutely there are plenty of things on our mind! That, of course, includes us wondering why the network isn’t at least narrowing anything down when it comes to when the show is back.

Yes, at this point we 100% recognize that it’s too early to get a lot of news on an exact date; odds are, we won’t see Tommy Egan’s journey continue until at least the end of Power Book II: Ghost. Most likely, we’re looking at a start in either late May or June here.

So why not just are with us a month? Or, why not at least tell us a season where the show would be back? After all, Starz has shown that they’re willing to do this with another show in Outlander, so why not give that a show here?

In the end, the simplest reason they may opt not to do this is rather simple: They may not think the need is really there. In this particular case, they might survey the field and think that there’s no perceived benefit to teasing a date for Force far in advance when they have another show in Ghost to tide people over. There’s going to be enough buzz on the Michael Rainey Jr. series over the next couple of months potentially to keep people engaged. (We know things are quiet right now, but that could change at some point fairly soon.)

Also, we think it’s worthwhile to mention here that by around the start of Ghost, there’s a good chance that a Power Book IV: Force return date will be revealed. We may just have to ride out the next couple of months and once we do that, the good stuff could trickle in. This may be conjecture, but it’s based a good deal on what we’ve seen this network do in the past!

