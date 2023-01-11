Grown-ish renewed for season 6 at Freeform; new details!

As you prepare for the return of Grown-ish season 5 on Freeform a little bit later this month, we have some great news to report!

First and foremost, let’s begin with the reveal from the TCA Winter Press Tour today that the Black-ish spin-off has been officially greenlit for a season 6. This ensures further that the Yara Shahidi series is managing to outlive the original show by a significant stretch of time, and it also validates the huge reboot that we saw entering this current season. If you recall, a number of key cast members from the first four seasons exited to make way for more of a Junior-centric story; Zoey is absolutely still around, as well, but the show is pretty different from what it once was.

Given that the way that Freeform often airs new episodes of their shows, we tend to think that Grown-ish season 6 will premiere at some point this summer and it will be split into two halves. Now that we’ve said all of that, why not focus on the second half of season 5 for a moment? The show is coming back on January 18 with an installment titled “Fool’s Paradise.” Want to know more? Then check out the synopsis:

Zoey and Aaron have an unexpected run-in at the San Francisco airport, leading them to unpack the highs and lows of their long-distance relationship.

Meanwhile, the January 25 episode “Money Trees” could put the focus a little bit more on Junior / what is going on with him:

Junior realizes he’s not earning enough money, so he focuses all his efforts on a new stock market side hustle. Aaron’s students accuse him of being a sellout. Lauryn stops singing to focus on a “real job.”

