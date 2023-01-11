Good Trouble season 5 premiere date: Maia Mitchell returning

For everyone out there who has been eager to get some Good Trouble season 5 premiere date news, prepare to rejoice: The wait is over!

Today, the folks over at Freeform announced that come Thursday, March 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to be able to come back to The Coterie and see an all-new batch of episodes. Not only that, but original series star Maia Mitchell will be coming back at some point as a guest star! Even back when she first departed the show this past season, we never got the feeling that she was going to be gone for good; having her come back now validates that further. While we don’t think she’s coming back forever, any sort of nostalgia is welcome; the same goes for everyone else who was a part of The Fosters once upon a time.

If you do want to prepare even further for the upcoming future, we suggest that you take a look at the official synopsis below:

The roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood.

As for whether or not season 5 will prove to be the end of the road, it’s really too early to tell! Whenever we do get to that final season, though, we imagine that it’s going to be all sorts of strange and bittersweet. This show has been such an integral part of cable TV for some time; heck, remember that The Fosters first premiered back when the network was called ABC Family! That feels like a lifetime ago at this point.

