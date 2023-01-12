Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, Jan. 12, 2023?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC alongside the Station 19 spin-off show? We know that we are inching towards a return for the medical drama; however, that does not mean that we are actually there in full.

The first order of business that we should hand over here is the regrettable news: After all, there is no installment of the medical drama on the night. The same goes for the spin-off. So what is going on here? It’s really not that complicated a situation to figure out. The reason for this break is tied mostly to the network not wanting additional hiatuses down the road. They are waiting until February 23 to bring the shows back so that at that point, they can run them potentially straight through to the very end. That momentum is especially important when you consider that Ellen Pompeo is leaving in the first Grey’s Anatomy episode back. They don’t want to pause anything after that happens in fear that viewers drop off.

In some ways, we recognize that it’s going to feel like a totally new era once Pompeo departs the show, but we tend to think that the writers are going to try and give us at least some familiarity at the same time. Why wouldn’t they? Most of the other characters are going to be sticking around and while the interns could have a huge focus, we’re hoping that other people won’t be left behind. Hopefully everyone on Station 19 will be sticking around — the only character to be concerned over right now is Maya, and that’s just because of the cliffhanger.

Rest assured, we anticipate more news on both of these shows will be coming over the next few weeks. Stay tuned, since ABC will 100% promote them hard.

