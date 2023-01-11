Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 7 details: More on Meredith exit

Odds are, you’re well-aware already that Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 7 is going to be the final one for Ellen Pompeo … at least for the time being. The actress will be saying a fond farewell to Meredith Grey on February 23, and with a story that we’re sure will be emotional. How can it not be?

Think about it like this — are there any singular characters on TV right now as influential as Meredith Grey? The only one comparable to us is Olivia Benson when you think about commercial success combined with longevity. Ellen has put so much of her heart and soul into this role and even when she leaves, she’ll still serve as an executive producer and a narrator. Heck, there’s still a chance she could return next week! Meredith jokes in a new promo (watch here) that she will probably see most of her colleagues “next week” — that’s probably not the case, but it’s a testament to what they mean to her.

Thanks to TVLine, we have a couple of additional teases about this episode. The title is “I’ll Follow the Sun,” and here is what we can say courtesy of a short synopsis:

“[It’s] Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship.”

For us personally, we have a hard time envisioning that Nick won’t follow Meredith to a certain extent. Just remember that Scott Speedman is not a series regular for this season, and we tend to think that his role here was designed to last for as long as Meredith’s does. He clearly cares a lot about her, and there is a general ease to the characters’ dynamic that just seems to work. Given that Pompeo and Speedman are also good friends in real life, Dr. Marsh just feels like a natural part to the end of her story … we’ll just see if that turns out to be the case long-term.

