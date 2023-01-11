When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Anniversary news?

Wouldn’t today be a great day for some When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date news? On paper, you can easily argue so!

When it comes to the reasoning why, we don’t think that it’s altogether complicated: Today marks the nine-year anniversary of the show’s premiere on the Hallmark Channel, which is a truly remarkable thing. Just ponder over the era of TV that we’re in, one where shows get routinely canceled day after day. It is incredibly rare for a series to reach the ten-season milestone, and that is even more so the case on cable. All of this is a testament to what the cast and crew do over the course of each episode, but also the devotion of Hearties all over the world. There is no apparent end in sight, and hopefully, that will remain the case for some time.

So what better time than the present to announce the season 10 start date? Given that we expect it back at some point this spring, it feels like this would’ve been a great opportunity. Alas, there is no evidence that the network is going to take advantage. We are writing this piece at just after 5:00 p.m. Eastern time and if Hallmark was going to announce something in honor of the anniversary, they probably would have.

As for why they haven’t, our theory is that they must have some other sort of plan as to when to publicly reveal this. There’s a chance that it could be during the upcoming series The Way Home, or they have a specific release day in mind for both a date and a trailer. In general, we tend to think that they’ll want When Calls the Heart to continue to be a huge succession; they aren’t going to just bury promotion for the show! They will find a way to get people talking over the weeks and months to come.

Our hope is that no matter how news is announced, we’ll get something by the end of the month.

