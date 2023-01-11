Abbott Elementary season 3 renewal confirmed at ABC!

We don’t think that the following news will come as much of a surprise to anyone, but we’re still delighted to report it: An Abbott Elementary season 3 is 100% happening at ABC. There’s nothing to worry about here!

One day removed from the show receiving multiple big wins at the Golden Globes, the landmark comedy was officially confirmed for another batch of episodes. In a statement, Channing Dungey, the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group (the studio behind the show), had the following to say:

“This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary … Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic and just plain funny series.”

What this show has pulled off through the past two seasons has been nothing short of phenomenal. Just remember that they’ve managed to do something increasingly rare: Make awards season care about network TV. Shows like it and Ghosts are really proving that there are still great stories to be told, and we hope that more and more programs following this lead over the next several years.

When could season 3 premiere?

Nothing is altogether official on that as of yet, but we would be shocked if you were to see it at any point before we get around to the fall — we don’t think ABC has any need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to their scheduling for this show.

