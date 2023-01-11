SAG Awards 2023: Severance, The White Lotus score nominations
Just one day after the Golden Globes, the nominations have been revealed for the 2023 SAG Awards across the board. So what are some of our takeaways? Well, for starters, there are a lot of familiar faces in here, but also some that we welcome. It’s fantastic to see shows like Severance and The White Lotus get some more love, just as it is Better Call Saul in multiple categories following its final run of episodes.
So how can you watch this year? Let’s give you what the Screen Actors Guild had to say in a press release, since it could otherwise be confusing.
The 29th Annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix, Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. As announced this morning, the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix globally beginning in 2024 thanks to a new multi-year partnership between Netflix and the SAG Awards.
Without further ado now, let’s share all of the TV nominees that were announced this morning…
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
STEVE CARELL / Alan Strauss – “THE PATIENT”
TARON EGERTON / James Keene – “BLACK BIRD”
SAM ELLIOTT / Shea Brennan – “1883”
PAUL WALTER HAUSER / Larry Hall – “BLACK BIRD”
EVAN PETERS / Jeffrey Dahmer – “DAHMER – MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
EMILY BLUNT / Cornelia Locke – “THE ENGLISH”
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Wynette – “GEORGE & TAMMY”
JULIA GARNER / Anna Delvey – “INVENTING ANNA”
NIECY NASH-BETTS / Glenda Cleveland – “DAHMER – MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY”
AMANDA SEYFRIED / Elizabeth Holmes – “THE DROPOUT”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut – “BETTER CALL SAUL”
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”
JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase – “THE OLD MAN”
BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL”
ADAM SCOTT / Mark Scout – “SEVERANCE”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt – “THE WHITE LOTUS”
ELIZABETH DEBICKI / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”
JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – “OZARK”
LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK”
ZENDAYA / Rue Bennett – “EUPHORIA”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
ANTHONY CARRIGAN / Noho Hank – “BARRY”
BILL HADER / Barry – “BARRY”
STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”
MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME”
RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Miriam “Midge” Maisel – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”
QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues – “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”
JENNA ORTEGA / Wednesday Addams – “WEDNESDAY”
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
BETTER CALL SAUL
Jonathan Banks / Mike Ehrmantraut
Ed Begley Jr. / Clifford Main
Tony Dalton / Lalo Salamanca
Giancarlo Esposito / Gus Fring
Patrick Fabian / Howard Hamlin
Bob Odenkirk / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman
Rhea Seehorn / Kim Wexler
THE CROWN
Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana
Claudia Harrison / Princess Anne
Andrew Havill / Robert Fellowes
Lesley Manville / Princess Margaret
Jonny Lee Miller / John Major
Flora Montgomery / Norma Major
James Murray / Prince Andrew
Jonathan Pryce / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Ed Sayer / Equerry
Imelda Staunton / Queen Elizabeth II
Marcia Warren / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
Dominic West / Prince Charles
Olivia Williams / Camilla Parker Bowles
OZARK
Jason Bateman / Marty Byrde
Nelson Bonilla / Nelson
Jessica Frances Dukes / Special Agent Maya Miller
Lisa Emery / Darlene Snell
Skylar Gaertner / Jonah Byrde
Julia Garner / Ruth Langmore
Alfonso Herrera / Javi Elizonndro
Sofia Hublitz / Charlotte Byrde
Kevin L. Johnson / Sam Dermody
Katrina Lenk / Clare Shaw
Laura Linney / Wendy Byrde
Adam Rothenberg / Mel Sattem
Felix SolIs / Omar Navarro
Charlie Tahan / Wyatt Langmore
Richard Thomas / Nathan Davis
Damian Young / Jim Rattelsdorf
SEVERANCE
Patricia Arquette / Harmony Cobel
Michael Chernus / Ricken Hale
Zach Cherry / Dylan George
Michael Cumpsty / Mr. Graner
Dichen Lachman / Ms. Casey
Britt Lower / Helly Riggs
Adam Scott / Mark Scout
Tramell Tillman / Seth Milchick
Jen Tullock / Devon Hale
John Turturro / Irving Bailiff
Christopher Walken / Burt Goodman
THE WHITE LOTUS
F. Murray Abraham / Bert Di Grasso
Paolo Camilli / Hugo
Jennifer Coolidge / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
Adam DiMarco / Albie Di Grasso
Meghann Fahy / Daphne Sullivan
Federico Ferrante / Rocco
Bruno Gouery / Didier
Beatrice Grannò / Mia
Jon Gries / Greg Hunt
Tom Hollander / Quentin
Sabrina Impacciatore / Valentina
Michael Imperioli / Dominic Di Grasso
Theo James / Cameron Sullivan
Aubrey Plaza / Harper Spiller
Haley Lu Richardson / Portia
Eleonora Romandini / Isabella
Federico Scribani / Giuseppe
Will Sharpe / Ethan Spiller
Simona Tabasco / Lucia
Leo Woodall / Jack
Francesco Zecca / Matteo
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues
William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson
Janelle James / Ava Coleman
Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill
Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard
Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti
Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie
BARRY
Sarah Burns / Det. Mae Dunn
D’Arcy Carden / Natalie
Anthony Carrigan / Noho Hank
Turhan Troy Caylak / Akhmal
Sarah Goldberg / Sally Reed
Nick Gracer / Yandar
Bill Hader / Barry
Jessy Hodges / Lindsay
Michael Irby / Cristobal
Gary Kraus / Police Chief Krauss
Stephen Root / Monroe Fuches
Henry Winkler / Gene Cousineau
THE BEAR
Lionel Boyce / Marcus
Liza Colón-Zayas / Tina
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu
Abby Elliott / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto
Edwin Lee Gibson / Ebraheim
Corey Hendrix / Sweeps
Matty Matheson / Neil Fak
Ebon Moss-Bachrach / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
HACKS
Carl Clemons-Hopkins / Marcus Vaughan
Paul W. Downs / Jimmy LuSaque Jr.
Hannah Einbinder / Ava Daniels
Mark Indelicato / Damien
Jean Smart / Deborah Vance
Megan Stalter / Kayla Schaeffer
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Michael Cyril Creighton / Howard Morris
Cara Delevingne / Alice Banks
Selena Gomez / Mabel Mora
Jayne Houdyshell / Bunny
Steve Martin / Charles-Haden Savage
Martin Short / Oliver Putnam
Adina Verson / Poppy White
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
ANDOR
THE BOYS
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER
STRANGER THINGS
