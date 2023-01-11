SAG Awards 2023: Severance, The White Lotus score nominations

Just one day after the Golden Globes, the nominations have been revealed for the 2023 SAG Awards across the board. So what are some of our takeaways? Well, for starters, there are a lot of familiar faces in here, but also some that we welcome. It’s fantastic to see shows like Severance and The White Lotus get some more love, just as it is Better Call Saul in multiple categories following its final run of episodes.

So how can you watch this year? Let’s give you what the Screen Actors Guild had to say in a press release, since it could otherwise be confusing.

The 29th Annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix, Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. As announced this morning, the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix globally beginning in 2024 thanks to a new multi-year partnership between Netflix and the SAG Awards.

Without further ado now, let’s share all of the TV nominees that were announced this morning…

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

STEVE CARELL / Alan Strauss – “THE PATIENT”

TARON EGERTON / James Keene – “BLACK BIRD”

SAM ELLIOTT / Shea Brennan – “1883”

PAUL WALTER HAUSER / Larry Hall – “BLACK BIRD”

EVAN PETERS / Jeffrey Dahmer – “DAHMER – MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

EMILY BLUNT / Cornelia Locke – “THE ENGLISH”

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Wynette – “GEORGE & TAMMY”

JULIA GARNER / Anna Delvey – “INVENTING ANNA”

NIECY NASH-BETTS / Glenda Cleveland – “DAHMER – MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY”

AMANDA SEYFRIED / Elizabeth Holmes – “THE DROPOUT”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut – “BETTER CALL SAUL”

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”

JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase – “THE OLD MAN”

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL”

ADAM SCOTT / Mark Scout – “SEVERANCE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt – “THE WHITE LOTUS”

ELIZABETH DEBICKI / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”

JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – “OZARK”

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK”

ZENDAYA / Rue Bennett – “EUPHORIA”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ANTHONY CARRIGAN / Noho Hank – “BARRY”

BILL HADER / Barry – “BARRY”

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME”

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Miriam “Midge” Maisel – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues – “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”

JENNA ORTEGA / Wednesday Addams – “WEDNESDAY”

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BETTER CALL SAUL

Jonathan Banks / Mike Ehrmantraut

Ed Begley Jr. / Clifford Main

Tony Dalton / Lalo Salamanca

Giancarlo Esposito / Gus Fring

Patrick Fabian / Howard Hamlin

Bob Odenkirk / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman

Rhea Seehorn / Kim Wexler

THE CROWN

Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana

Claudia Harrison / Princess Anne

Andrew Havill / Robert Fellowes

Lesley Manville / Princess Margaret

Jonny Lee Miller / John Major

Flora Montgomery / Norma Major

James Murray / Prince Andrew

Jonathan Pryce / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Ed Sayer / Equerry

Imelda Staunton / Queen Elizabeth II

Marcia Warren / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

Dominic West / Prince Charles

Olivia Williams / Camilla Parker Bowles

OZARK

Jason Bateman / Marty Byrde

Nelson Bonilla / Nelson

Jessica Frances Dukes / Special Agent Maya Miller

Lisa Emery / Darlene Snell

Skylar Gaertner / Jonah Byrde

Julia Garner / Ruth Langmore

Alfonso Herrera / Javi Elizonndro

Sofia Hublitz / Charlotte Byrde

Kevin L. Johnson / Sam Dermody

Katrina Lenk / Clare Shaw

Laura Linney / Wendy Byrde

Adam Rothenberg / Mel Sattem

Felix SolIs / Omar Navarro

Charlie Tahan / Wyatt Langmore

Richard Thomas / Nathan Davis

Damian Young / Jim Rattelsdorf

SEVERANCE

Patricia Arquette / Harmony Cobel

Michael Chernus / Ricken Hale

Zach Cherry / Dylan George

Michael Cumpsty / Mr. Graner

Dichen Lachman / Ms. Casey

Britt Lower / Helly Riggs

Adam Scott / Mark Scout

Tramell Tillman / Seth Milchick

Jen Tullock / Devon Hale

John Turturro / Irving Bailiff

Christopher Walken / Burt Goodman

THE WHITE LOTUS

F. Murray Abraham / Bert Di Grasso

Paolo Camilli / Hugo

Jennifer Coolidge / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Adam DiMarco / Albie Di Grasso

Meghann Fahy / Daphne Sullivan

Federico Ferrante / Rocco

Bruno Gouery / Didier

Beatrice Grannò / Mia

Jon Gries / Greg Hunt

Tom Hollander / Quentin

Sabrina Impacciatore / Valentina

Michael Imperioli / Dominic Di Grasso

Theo James / Cameron Sullivan

Aubrey Plaza / Harper Spiller

Haley Lu Richardson / Portia

Eleonora Romandini / Isabella

Federico Scribani / Giuseppe

Will Sharpe / Ethan Spiller

Simona Tabasco / Lucia

Leo Woodall / Jack

Francesco Zecca / Matteo

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues

William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson

Janelle James / Ava Coleman

Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill

Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard

Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti

Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie

BARRY

Sarah Burns / Det. Mae Dunn

D’Arcy Carden / Natalie

Anthony Carrigan / Noho Hank

Turhan Troy Caylak / Akhmal

Sarah Goldberg / Sally Reed

Nick Gracer / Yandar

Bill Hader / Barry

Jessy Hodges / Lindsay

Michael Irby / Cristobal

Gary Kraus / Police Chief Krauss

Stephen Root / Monroe Fuches

Henry Winkler / Gene Cousineau

THE BEAR

Lionel Boyce / Marcus

Liza Colón-Zayas / Tina

Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu

Abby Elliott / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

Edwin Lee Gibson / Ebraheim

Corey Hendrix / Sweeps

Matty Matheson / Neil Fak

Ebon Moss-Bachrach / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

HACKS

Carl Clemons-Hopkins / Marcus Vaughan

Paul W. Downs / Jimmy LuSaque Jr.

Hannah Einbinder / Ava Daniels

Mark Indelicato / Damien

Jean Smart / Deborah Vance

Megan Stalter / Kayla Schaeffer

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Michael Cyril Creighton / Howard Morris

Cara Delevingne / Alice Banks

Selena Gomez / Mabel Mora

Jayne Houdyshell / Bunny

Steve Martin / Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short / Oliver Putnam

Adina Verson / Poppy White

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

ANDOR

THE BOYS

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER

STRANGER THINGS

What do you think about the nominations for the 2023 SAG Awards?

