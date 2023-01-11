Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Will HBO get specific soon?

Following last night’s Golden Globe victory for Zendaya, what better time is there to discuss a Euphoria season 3 premiere date? We know that season 3 is coming and, of course, we’d love to see it at some point in the near future.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in with the not-so-great reminder that you will be waiting for a good while to see what is coming up next — we’ve yet to hear much about filming and even when that’s over, there is so much still to be done when it comes to post-production! In the end, there is a reason why we are probably not going to see the show back until early 2024.

Over the course of the next six to eight months, is there at least a chance that we could get something more about when the show will be back? Given the intense popularity of the show, we do think that there would be a certain value in HBO just revealing something more in advance — and we do think that they would consider it. The longer ahead of time you can give people a heads-up about the new season, the earlier you allow people to either catch up or re-watch some notable episodes.

There will be a chance for the network to get more specific with a premiere date in late 2023 and we’re sure that they will do that. Still, it never hurts to get a little bit more news in advance and we 100% hope that this happens! Also, it would be nice to get a few updates here and there about what lies ahead — we recognize that this is a pretty secretive show, but it doesn’t hurt to get a few updates here and there. Anything to keep us engaged!

