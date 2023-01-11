Outlander season 7 premiere date: Why wait for news?

There’s a good chance that behind the scenes, Starz has a pretty good idea already as to an Outlander season 7 premiere date. These are things, after all, that are pieced together and planned out over the course of a long span of time!

Yet, here we are with the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan series, and the only thing that has been officially said right now is “summer.” That’s it. There are no further details beyond that, which is a bummer in that there are so many more hints we’d like to get. There is a chance that the premium cable network could, in theory, narrow things down … but they won’t. They may not say something official about a date until it is time to get super-specific and right to it.

So what is the reason for that? It mostly has to do with a matter of incentive. We’re sure that at some point over the next month or two, Starz could come out and detail further approximately when you are going to have season 7 on the air, but there’s no real reason for them to do that. They will, more than likely, have a chance to share that information a little bit later on down the road — around when it garners them the publicity that they want. Once they want to get more of that information out there, they will get more of that information out there.

Marketing a show can be pretty tricky sometimes, mostly in that you’re more trying to win over casual fans. The dedicated ones, especially with a show like Outlander, are going to watch almost no matter what. If they announce a date or specifics too early, casual viewers may forget about it. These announcements happen for a reason, even if it never really happens as early as a lot of people want it to.

In the end, just remember this: We have sixteen episodes to come in season 7, and it could be one of the most eventful chapters of this story yet! Our hope is that we’ll be able to see more of the show in either June or July.

