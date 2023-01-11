1923 season 1 episode 5: Why the long hiatus?

There’s a chance you heard the news earlier in the week that you’ll be waiting a good while to see 1923 season 1 episode 5 on the air. To be specific, the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren drama is not coming back until February!

So what made Paramount+ decide to put the show on a break midway through? There is a method to the madness and a reason why we’re stuck waiting, even if that may not be altogether clear on the surface.

Let’s start things off with the technical reason why we’ll be waiting for a little while to see episode 5: It has every bit to do with post-production. Filming on 1923 only recently wrapped up and this is a show that will greatly benefit from having the time necessary to perfect some of these episodes.

As for the timing story-wise behind the hiatus, we just think that this made the most sense for the streaming service and for the producers. Think about it like this — Spencer Dutton’s decision on whether to come home was a great cliffhanger. The same goes for the fact that he received the letter months after she sent it. This time jump allows for some things to change back at the ranch, and there is a little bit of mystery that we can all experience now as we move in to the next chapter of the story.

Ultimately, be prepared for more news on the future of 1923 a little bit later in the month. There is a season 2 already confirmed, so that is not something that you have to be concerned about at all.

