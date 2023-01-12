Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 7: More danger ahead!

If you do find yourselves interested in seeing Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 7 next week on Paramount+, you’re not alone! There is so much good stuff coming around the corner with this show, especially since we are pretty close to a grand unraveling for one Elias Voit.

At the end of episode 6, we saw the character clearly starting to become more desperate — we don’t know how else you can really describe taking out someone with so many personal ties. He doesn’t think that anything will fall back on him right now, but will things really stay that way forever? We wonder…

As we start to look forward, we know that the BAU are getting closer and closer to the truth. Rossi has already surmised that Sicarius is a parent, and slowly, he is building out a profile that will make him easier to track. Garcia has a few clues of her own, and with this being just a ten-episode season, our Big Bad is not going to be able to keep running for long.

Here’s one other thing that at least for now, we are left to wonder about further: What is going to happen for Tara and Rebecca? We’re not willing to give up on them despite the difficult spot they are in. Tara did something that betrayed her partner’s trust and she’s going to have to work to win that back. We actually appreciate that this storyline is showing the frailty in one of our heroes — Tara is human. She makes mistakes. Moving forward, it’s about how she could recover and try to make things right.

